Marylanders Prepared To Help Caribbean Again With Maria Looming

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Islands in the Caribbean already look like a war zone from Irma and for some they are in tears wondering how much more they can take.

Another monster storm is ready to damage an area still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

After crippling Dominica, Hurricane Maria is barreling towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“People are really shocked, I think. They’re still traumatized from the first one,” said Amanda Schweitzer of Catholic Relief Services. “Buildings completely destroyed. Most of the buildings have lost their roofs. There were cars that were totally flipped upside down.”

Schweitzer is in Tortola, which is suppose to be assessing damage for Irma, but has now turned into preparation for Maria.

“I worked in a lot conflict zones and I literally felt like I was flying into a conflict zone,” she said.

The devastation is already unimaginable for some. The spot couldn’t withstand one category 5 hurricane but now has to bear the wrath of two in the same month.

“There is so much debris hanging around. The minute the winds start whipping up that debris is going to start flying all over,” Schweitzer said. “Everyone was trying to keep it together, but when you would start talking about it, people would start to break down and cry.”

Thousands are scrambling to patch up what they can.

“There is that fear that many people will just leave and will never return because of just how devastated it is and how long it’s going to take.”

Maria is expected to hit the Islands Tuesday night and Puerto Rico Wednesday.

CRS has already been there for weeks and they’re prepared to stay for the days ahead.

