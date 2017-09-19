Barbie Gets A Makeover From Maryland Native Designer Christian Siriano

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis-native fashion designer Christian Siriano has a new client — Barbie.

She’s getting five new looks from the season 4 “Project Runway” winner, many of which were inspired by other celebs he’s designed for in the past.

So excited to release my series of one-of-a-kind @Barbie dolls wearing looks from our iconic red carpet moments! pic.twitter.com/fQ0pqvsjD9 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) September 19, 2017

One of the outfits is modeled from one worn by actress Sarah Hyland at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

One of my favorite looks we created for the Emmys inspired this Barbie! Worn by the beautiful @Sarah_Hyland 💗 @barbie pic.twitter.com/hNkaxZ4i1r — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) September 19, 2017

Another ensemble is based on one worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover of Marie Claire Magazine in 2011.

One of my favorite looks we have created for the fabulous @SJP has now inspired a Barbie! @Barbie #barbie 💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/hxoh1xt3UZ — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) September 19, 2017

#TBT the beautiful @SJP wearing one of my favorite ruffle organza ball skirts for her @marieclaire cover story. pic.twitter.com/J3Bn2YQ61K — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 19, 2015

There is also a look inspired by Siriano’s Resort collection for 2018.

Siriano has received praise for his designs, and has been willing to dress actresses and celebrities of various body types, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith, and comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, who wore his dresses for both the 2017 Emmys and at her premiere for the reboot of “Ghostbusters.”

