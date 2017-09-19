WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m. | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

Barbie Gets A Makeover From Maryland Native Designer Christian Siriano

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis-native fashion designer Christian Siriano has a new client — Barbie.

She’s getting five new looks from the season 4 “Project Runway” winner, many of which were inspired by other celebs he’s designed for in the past.

One of the outfits is modeled from one worn by actress Sarah Hyland at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

gettyimages 454150592 Barbie Gets A Makeover From Maryland Native Designer Christian Siriano

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25: Actress Sarah Hyland attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Another ensemble is based on one worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover of Marie Claire Magazine in 2011.

There is also a look inspired by Siriano’s Resort collection for 2018.

Siriano has received praise for his designs, and has been willing to dress actresses and celebrities of various body types, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith, and comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, who wore his dresses for both the 2017 Emmys and at her premiere for the reboot of “Ghostbusters.”

