City College Named One Of ‘Most Beautiful High Schools’ In The Country

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and alumnae of Baltimore City College are a proud group, and now a national magazine has bestowed another honor upon the school.

The school overlooks the city. But at first glance, it looks like much more. Is it a church? A college building?

Baltimore City College, the castle on the hill, has been named by Architecture Magazine as one of the 50 Most Beautiful High Schools in the Country.

The school shares honors with art deco wonders. It looks like a country club among spaceships.

The architect in 1929 was making a statement.

“We want individuals in the city to know it is the place to come and not only the place to come but the place to leave and go forth and do beautiful things for the rest of the city,” says Baltimore City College Historian Alvin Robinson.

Future senators, mayors, and millionaires have passed through the school.

There is a belief in education that surroundings matter.

“When you walk up the hill from Main Street and you get to look at this every single day, I personally love it. You get to see sunrise and sunset, so it’s great and the view is spectacular from the third floor,” says sophomore Ericka Love.

“The way the building looks is our presentation so when people think of City, they think of the castle on the hill,” says senior Diana Morales.

An amazing building that has graduated some amazing people — including at WJZ.

Both Ron Matz and his dad are in the Hall of Fame at the school.

