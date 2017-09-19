WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m. | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play Of The Week

Man Arrested For Vandalizing The Lincoln Memorial

Filed Under: Lincoln Memorial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan has been arrested after authorities say he was using a penny to engrave letters into the Lincoln Memorial.

Nurtilek Baktrov has been charged with malicious destruction of property.

United States Park Police report Baktrov was engraving the letters “HYPT MAEK” into the fifth pillar on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial.

Baktrov could face up 10 years in prison and fined up to $25,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch