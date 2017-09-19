Man Arrested For Vandalizing The Lincoln Memorial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan has been arrested after authorities say he was using a penny to engrave letters into the Lincoln Memorial.
Nurtilek Baktrov has been charged with malicious destruction of property.
United States Park Police report Baktrov was engraving the letters “HYPT MAEK” into the fifth pillar on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial.
Baktrov could face up 10 years in prison and fined up to $25,000.
