McCormick, Maryland Food Bank Feeds Families At Food Prep Event

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– McCormick and the Maryland Food Bank provided samples and recipes for Foodworks Tuesday, the Food Banks culinary training program.

This was the last in a series of ten events held at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

“I’m very thankful for the food they give to us. Sometimes people are out here with no help. This program here, as you can see, it just helps everybody,” Emily Brooks said.

McCormick and the Maryland Food Bank took feeding families a step further, with on-site food preparation.

“Trying to encourage people to kind of reduce the use of salt and fat and sugar and really flavor their food in a healthy way with spices and herbs,” said Brendan Foley, president of McCormick North America.

The program has distributed over 60,000 pounds of food this year.

“We too like to focus on more nutritious alternatives for people we serve and try to give a healthy produce. It’s our business to take a healthy product with their healthy spices, really helps create a great meal experience for our clients,” said Carmen Del Guercio, president of the Maryland Food Bank.

The Maryland Food Bank serves 680,000 people statewide and supplies more than 41 million meals a year.

As part of WJZ’s Continuing Community Commitment, WJZ, MASN, and the Orioles hold a food drive each year.

This summer, visitors to Oriole Park brought 4,000 pounds of food and contributed nearly $33,000 in cash to the Maryland Food Bank.

