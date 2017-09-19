Major Earthquake Hits Mexico On Anniversary Of Devastating ’85 Quake

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico Tuesday on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.
Buildings swayed in Mexico City, sending workers into the streets, even though the epicenter was about 76 miles southeast in Raboso, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Local media reports that there are fatalities.
Videos posted on social show debris falling off of office buildings and objected inside homes shaking violently.
Earlier this month, dozens died when another earthquake hit off the country’s southern coast, toppling buildings.
