WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Major Earthquake Hits Mexico On Anniversary Of Devastating ’85 Quake

Filed Under: Mexico, U.S. Geological Survey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico Tuesday on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.

Buildings swayed in Mexico City, sending workers into the streets, even though the epicenter was about 76 miles southeast in Raboso, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Local media reports that there are fatalities.

Videos posted on social show debris falling off of office buildings and objected inside homes shaking violently.

Earlier this month, dozens died when another earthquake hit off the country’s southern coast, toppling buildings.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch