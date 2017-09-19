Miss Shirley’s Cafe Gives Advice On Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

By Joel Furches

In the back-to-school season, it becomes ever more necessary to have a yummy, easy breakfast in mind for your kids. In order to face this concern – and to conquer it – we have sought out the advice of Miss Shirley’s Cafe. This local favorite is legendary specifically for its breakfast – a meal offered throughout the day because of its popularity. This seemed the obvious choice when it comes to asking questions about breakfast; who would know more about preparing a morning meal than one of the most popular early morning cafes in Baltimore?

With the imminent concern of back-to-school upon you, fear not: Chef Zuri Simone Coles is here to help. Miss Shirley’s is a local favorite, specifically for its large, tasty breakfasts, and Chef Coles is a crucial part of delivering this flavor to the loyal customers. Chef Coles has been working for Miss Shirley’s for close to 10 years, and in that time has served as the Sous Chef before graduating to Executive Chef – Zuri’s current position at the Cafe.

Baked Egg Cups With Ham, Broccoli and Cheddar

Makes about 6 egg cups

Ingredients:

1/4 pound diced ham

4 ounces shredded mild cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped cooked broccoli

6 each large eggs

1/4 cup milk

Salt/pepper

Pan spray

Substitutions:

Any add in items can be substituted to fit your tastes

Sub spinach for broccoli

Sub bacon for ham

Sub swiss for cheddar

Sub egg whites etc.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spray muffin pan well with pan spray

In a large bowl whisk together the egg, milk and a sprinkle of salt and pepper

Evenly divide the ham, broccoli, and cheese between each compartment in the muffin tin

Pour egg mix into each compartment of the muffin tin

Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes until egg is set

Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes

Remove from pan and serve

Home Made Granola Parfaits

Makes about 4 cups of granola

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sunflower seeds-raw

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds-raw

1/4 cup sliced almonds-raw

1/4 cup chopped pecans-raw

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup of honey

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup craisins

Note: nuts can easily be removed for a nut free version and any dried fruits can be substituted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spray a sheet pan with pan spray

In large bowl place oats, nuts and seeds.

Add in oil, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and mix together until well coated.

Spread evenly onto sheet tray and place in oven

Toast until golden brown about 7 to 8 minutes, rotating pan and stirring about half way through cooking.

Let cool

Add the dried fruit and mix together well

Store in air tight container or ziplock bag.

Will last for up to 7 days.

To make parfaits layer vanilla yogurt, granola, and any fruit you may like such as berries, diced pineapple, diced mango, and banana slices etc.

S’Mores Dip

Ingredients:

Semi sweet chocolate pieces or chips

Mini marshmallows

Assorted graham crackers – cinnamon, vanilla, chocolate

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees In individual oven safe dishes (small ramekins, or foil cups can work) Place semi sweet chocolate pieces or chips to cover bottom Top with mini marshmallows, staying away from the edges of the dish (not too many or they will puff over the sides of the dish) Place in oven and bake until melted and toasted about 5 to 8 minutes Remove from oven and use graham crackers for dipping

Waffle/Pancake

Makes about 10 to 12 small pancakes/ 8-10 small waffles

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk (can sub buttermilk)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil (can sub melted butter)

1 large egg

Food coloring

Assorted sprinkles

Fruit – berries, bananas

Chocolate/white chips

Directions:

Mix flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a medium bowl Add in milk, oil, and egg Mix together well If you would like to change the color of the batter add in food coloring now and mix well Heat pan or waffle iron over medium heat. Spray with cooking spray Drop batter in pan or iron by the spoonful Add in fruit, chips or sprinkles now Flip cakes, close lid on iron and cook until done Serve with more fruit or chips or sprinkles on top and butter and syrup

French Toast Sticks

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

5 slices of thick multigrain bread each cut into 4 strips (can sub any kind of bread)

Directions:

In a large bowl mix milk, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugars with a wire whisk until well incorporated Heat a large pan over medium-low heat. Spray pan with pan spray Dip bread into mix well soaking each piece Place in pan and brown on all sides 1 to 2 minutes per side Remove from pan and serve Can dip in maple syrup, chocolate sauce, yogurt or berry compote*

*Easy Berry Compote – place 2 cups of mixed berries in a sauce pan with 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of sugar – heat over low heat stirring often until berries soften about 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool and serve.

