Former Ravens Cheerleader Completes Weekend Jail Time For Rape Of Teen Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Molly Shattuck, the former Ravens cheerleader and ex-wife of high profile business executive Mayo Shattuck, has completed her jail sentence for the rape of her teenage son’s friend.
Shattuck was found guilty in a Delaware court of fourth degree rape, and was sentenced in August 2015 to spend 48 weekends in jail for the crime that occurred the year before that, over the 2014 Labor Day weekend at a rented house in Bethany Beach.
Although Shattuck allegedly had liaisons with the 15-year-old in Maryland, as well, she never faced charges here.
Her lawyer called the relationship part of a “romantic fantasy,” but the victim’s angry parents said in court that Shattuck groomed their soon over months, and was a predator who “violated every child-adult boundary.”
Shattuck’s lawyer also blamed her crime on her then husband, former Constellation Energy CEO Mayo Shattuck, saying he had abruptly left her for a younger woman.
The court also ordered Shattuck to pay for the victim’s counseling and register as a sex offender.
