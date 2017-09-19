After Disturbing Post About Newborns, Navy Hospital Nurses Removed

BALTIMORE (WJZ?AP) — A pair of navy hospital nurses in Florida have reportedly been removed from their posts after a disturbing Facebook post showed them holding newborn babies like puppets and giving infants the middle finger.

The shocking behavior was reportedly posted by on Snapchat by Allyson Thompson, a corpsman at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

Thompson has allegedly posted several pictures and videos on Snapchat showing herself using the newborns as puppets as she dances to music. Thompson also posted a picture of what is believed to be her giving a baby the middle finger and writing, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

CBS46 reports Naval hospital nurse posts disturbing pictures of newborn babies https://t.co/0ee6J2wp80 pic.twitter.com/fCGBvRYHVG — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) September 19, 2017

The posts were shared thousands of times and immediately drew the outrage of many, including military families.

“We are suppose to trust care systems…..had it been my child they did this to loosing [sic] their license would have been the last thing they needed to worry about!!!!!!!!!!,” one person wrote.

Other Snapchat users reportedly outed Thompson and another corpsman, Joanie Barrett, as the two nurses who carried out the shocking acts.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville moved quickly to remove the two from their positions within the facility on Sept. 18. The hospital added in a Facebook post that Thompson and Barrett may also face both legal and military charges for their actions.

Jeanne Casey, spokeswoman for the Naval Hospital Jacksonville, said in a statement released late Monday said the incident is “outrageous, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated.” Casey also said Tuesday that the hospital was in the process of notifying the parents of the babies.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)