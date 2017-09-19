WEATHER BLOG: Great Stretch Of Weather Ahead For Mid-Atlantic

Hi Everyone!

We are at the doorstep of a FANTASTIC run of weather in the Mid-Atlantic. The same High that is keeping Hurricane Jose off our shore is going to be running our weather through the weekend. The forecast is for sunny skies and temps in the mid 80’s as we close out Summer, and start Fall. That outlook is on pretty darn solid ground. Any outlook can change, or shift, but right now …make some weekend plans.

Jose is bringing windswept rain to the DelMarVa but right now we do not anticipate damaging conditions there. Now England, and José, may be a different story.

Maria is just bad news. BAD NEWS. Last night a Cat 5, then down to a Cat 4 overnight. Back now to a Cat 5 roaring across the already suffering “vacation islands” and headed for a direct hit on Puerto Rico as a Cat 4. It is over the next 24 hours we will see this storms impact, and will have reports and pictures from that area tomorrow. There are, really, just no words. Just prayers.

MB