Restaurateur Beats Senator In Annapolis Mayoral Primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A restaurant owner in Maryland’s state capital has defeated a longtime state senator in the Democratic mayoral primary in Annapolis.

Gavin Buckley, who’s making his first run for public office, campaigned as a candidate with new ideas.

State Sen. John Astle, who has represented Annapolis in the state Senate for more than 20 years, conceded the race Tuesday night, less than an hour after polls closed.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Pantelides cruised to victory over attorney Nevin Young in the Republican primary.

Pantelides will face Buckley in November’s general election.

