5-Year-Old Suspended After School Claims He Made Bomb Threat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-year-old was suspended from school in California for reportedly refusing to take his backpack off, and telling a teacher he had a bomb inside the backpack.

Jackson Riley was suspended for one day from Great Valley Academy for the incident.

The kindergartener reportedly told one of his teachers there was a bomb in his backpack, which would explode if he took it off.

“So, they look in his backpack, and my son’s 5 years old; obviously there’s no bomb in my kid’s backpack. They called me at work and said, ‘There’s been an incident at the school.’ They told me everything that my son said, and they said, ‘You need to come pick your son up, and this is going to be a one-day suspension,’” Riley’s father said in an interview with KTXL.

The school sent Riley’s parents a letter saying he was suspended for his intent to “threaten, intimidate or harass others,” but Riley’s parents said the code applied to students in 4th through 12th grades.

The school then sent a second letter, which changed the initial code and said Jackson “made terroristic threats towards school officials.”

Jackson’s parents say their son was just playing around and never threatened anyone.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook