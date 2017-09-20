EMS officials responded to the scene and found him to be in good health but he appears to suffer from some type of cognitive disorder, possibly a form of dementia.
The man appears to be a light skinned black male, possibly in his early 60’s, about 5-foot-8-inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and a full black and gray beard and mustache.
He’s wearing an orange polo shirt, khaki shorts, a pink baseball cap and white high-top tennis shoes.
Anyone who may recognize this man is asked to contact police at the Cockeysville Precinct at 410-887-1820 or by dialing 911.