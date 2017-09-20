Police Working To Identify Man In Connection With Homicide Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a homicide case.
52-year-old George Yurek was killed on September 3 after being assaulted.
He was found in the 1000 block of Brentwood Ave., and later died at an area hospital.
Police have released a photo of a person they are trying to identify in connection with this case.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.
