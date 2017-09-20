Baltimore Businesses To Open Early For Ravens London Game Sunday

BALTIMORE (WZ)– Baltimore businesses will be up opening up early for the Ravens game versus the Jaguars in London Sunday.

Ravens fans will wake up even earlier than normal to watch their team take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

For fans unable to travel overseas the Game Sportsbar in Baltimore is the next best place.

“Every little thing you order will have a cute little flag in it,” said Ashley Riggs, the general manager of Game Sportsbar. “All the cups are red white and blue, have London flags everywhere, it’s awesome you’ll definitely want to be here for that.”

Iron Rooster in Locust Point is joining other bars and restaurants across town to open up early and provide a unique game day experience.

“Ready for big crowd big game and Ravens’ win,” said Iron Rooster founder Kyle Agaze. “We are built for early and big, we’ll be up at 7 a.m., so brunch is a normal day but it’s great to have a morning football game instead of the afternoon.”

The Pratt Street Ale House is also gearing up to welcome those early bird fans.

“Early game time for everyone but it’s something Marylanders and Baltimore are proud of to be showcased on a national level,” said Greg Keating of the Pratt Street Ale House. “We’re opening at 9:30 a.m. and gave a brunch menu and full service with football features and it’s Oktoberfest we are adding that as well.”

You can watch WJZ this Sunday for a special game day report.

