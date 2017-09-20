Couple Gets Engaged Via Unique Camden Yards Proposal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Typically, when a proposal goes down at the ballpark, “Will you marry me?” flashes across the jumbotron as the (hopefully) happy couple sits in their seats.

At Monday night’s Orioles game, though, it happened a little differently.

Jamie Clafferty rented a hotel room that overlooks the Yard, telling his girlfriend Paige that the special occasion was his recent 30th birthday.

He then arranged for close family members and friends to be sitting in a section visible from the room’s balcony, holding signs spelling “Will you marry me, Paige?”

“One of our first dates was a Red Sox game at Camden Yards, the first time I told her I loved her was at an O’s game and to be honest the first time I heard her cuss out an ump I knew she was my soul mate,” he wrote on Facebook.

Needless to say, Paige said yes! He unfurled a “She said yes!” banner from the balcony afterwards, so his family could learn the results of their work.

Congrats to the happy couple.

