Owner Of Chick n’ Ruth’s Sells Famed, Decades-Old Deli

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The owner of a famed restaurant in Maryland has announced he has sold it.

The Capital Gazette reports the owner of Chick n’ Ruth’s has announced on his Facebook page Monday he has sold the Annapolis business started by his parents.

Ted Levitt says after working in his family’s business for 52 years, he thought it would be a good time to make a change in his life.

Ted’s parents, Chick and Ruth Levitt, moved from Baltimore after opening the delicatessen in 1965. Today, the restaurant is known for its list of sandwich specials named for Maryland politicians and others.

It also has meals such as the Travel Channel-featured Man vs. Food Challenge — a 6-pound (3-kilogram) milkshake and 1.5 pound (.5 kilogram) deli meat sandwich.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)