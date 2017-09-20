Police: Man Douses Himself With Gas, Lights Himself On Fire And Drives Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is being treated at a burn center after Maryland State Police say he doused himself with gas, lit himself on fire and drove away from the scene of a dispute.

It started around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to a report of a car fire in the area of John Brown Road at Route 213 in Queen Anne’s County.

While troopers were en route, witnesses called 911 to say that a man had lit himself on fire at the scene.

The incident allegedly involved 35-year-old Jamie Lee Richarts and her boyfriend, 42-year-old Deny Richard Coursey, both of Centreville.

Investigators believe they were engaged in a domestic incident that began the night before.

Richarts told troopers that Coursey pulled his car in front of hers, forcing her to stop. He then allegedly exited his vehicle and approached Richarts’ vehicle with a fuel can in his hand.

After a short argument, Coursey doused himself with fuel and lit himself on fire before returning to his car and leaving the area, Richarts says.

Coursey later walked into Easton Memorial Hospital with numerous burns.

Authorities filed an emergency petition for an evaluation on Coursey and the investigation is ongoing. Coursey will be transferred to a burn center for treatment of his injuries.

