Police: Trooper Shot At Teen Suspect During Chase

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — An investigation is under way after a state trooper in Maryland fired his gun at a juvenile suspect.
State police said in a statement Wednesday that the teen was not hit. Police said the trooper thought the suspect was reaching for a gun in his waistband during a foot chase. No weapon was recovered.
Police said incident began early Wednesday outside Salisbury, Maryland. The trooper was patrolling Route 12 when a Chevy Equinox almost struck his patrol car.
A chase ensued. Two other troopers tried to intercept the Equinox before running after the suspects. Police said one of the troopers fired one shot.
Authorities have not released the names and races of the teens, aged 16 and 17, or the trooper. Following procedure, the trooper has been placed on leave.
