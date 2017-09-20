Ravens Tweet And Delete Creepy Image Featuring Queen Elizabeth

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Ravens are certainly getting in the spirit as they prepare to play their first game in London.

As a way to show their excitement, the team used a virtual face-paining app to put the Ravens logo on top a picture of Queen Elizabeth II. The results were horrifying.

.@ravens tweeted and deleted this and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/eHjzM5VhLn — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 19, 2017

The team quickly deleted the image off of their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

According to our media partner at The Baltimore Sun, The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Agency Committee of Advertising Practice Code advises that members of the British royal family “should not be shown or mentioned in a marketing communication without their prior permission.”

She may be a Jaguars fan anyway.

