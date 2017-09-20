WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

WEATHER BLOG: Fine Looking Week Ahead

Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Earthquakes, Hurricanes, Wildfires. These are the stories we have been covering in the news, and weather. It is so contrary to the feeling of the moment to launch into the discussion of REALLY NICE weather now in our forecast for the weeks end, and weekend. At times REALLY FINE.

The discussion we had yesterday is holding up but we will add a few clouds to the mix Friday, and Saturday. But nothing that should ruin either day.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny and FINE! Sunday moorings weather will make a beautiful backdrop for watching the Ravens in London. Then when the game ends at 12:30  you will have perfect afternoon weather to recover from that early “football party!”:-)~~

MB!

 

