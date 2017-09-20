Weather Blog: Hurricane Maria Update

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hurricane Maria continues to cause massive flooding and destructive winds in Puerto Rico as it moves now at around 12 mph with winds of 110 mph a cat 2 storm.

It will be passing just NE of the Dominican Republic later tonight and tomorrow. It is expected to grow stronger over those warm waters and low shear conditions as it nears the Bahamas by Friday.

Further weakening is expected as it travels further north, as a cat 1 storm off the coast of the U.S. by Monday, with winds around 90 mph. This will no doubt become another major issue for all coastal areas as was with Jose earlier.

Hopefully it will move away, and off into much cooler waters, and continue to weaken next week.

Our weather locally remains very warm,and rather humid as well. No rain is expected for the next 5 days at this time.

