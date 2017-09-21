11th Annual ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Kicks Off Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk at Towson University is Sunday, and WJZ is proud to sponsor the event, a part of our Continuing Community Commitment.

The run will raise money to fight prostate cancer so patients like Donald Pyles won’t have to.

When they met on the job at Carroll County Schools and fell in love more than 50 years ago, Donald and Sherry Pyles could never have seen this coming.

“We both taught fifth grade,” Sherry said.

Prostate cancer brought everyday life to a screeching halt for Donald. For nine weeks, every day, he underwent radiation therapy.

“A man has always heard about prostate cancer. So it’s probably one of man’s biggest nightmares. So when it comes true, you go,’oh, where did that lead brick come from?'” Donald said.

The non-invasive treatment gave him the best chance at survival.

“Dr. Angel came in and he said, ‘Don,’ he said, ‘this is not a death warrant,'” he said.

“It absolutely varies from patient to patient,” said radiation oncologist Dr. Geoffrey Neuner.

Dr. Neuner says men over 50, or younger for those with a family history, should be screened by a doctor.

“Sometimes those that are most at risk are the most afraid of getting it checked. Because you know, they’ve had this feeling in their mind that this is coming for them and they don’t want to know,” Dr. Neuner.

“All of those years that you hesitate can go against you. Go to the doctor, now,” Donald said.

After nine weeks, Donald’s last radiation treatment is on Monday. He hopes telling his story will encourage others to get tested.

