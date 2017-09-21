57-Year-Old Inmate Dies In Maryland Jail

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland are investigating the death of a 57-year-old inmate at a jail in the suburbs of Washington.
The Prince George’s County Department of Corrections says in a news release that the inmate was found unresponsive in his bed Thursday. Staff performed CPR on the man, but responding EMS officials pronounced him dead.
Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death, as is routine procedure. The man’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, but officials say there is no sign of foul play.
Jail officials say the man was arrested early Thursday on an assault charge.
