Police Searching For Woman Who Suffers From Memory Loss

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a 37-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss.
Detectives say Lakisha Cooper walked out of Sinai Hospital Thursday, suffers from memory loss and may be disoriented.
Lakisha Cooper is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black floral pants with black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lakisha Cooper is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
