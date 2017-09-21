WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Police Searching For Woman Who Suffers From Memory Loss

Filed Under: Baltimore, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a 37-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss.

Detectives say Lakisha Cooper walked out of Sinai Hospital Thursday, suffers from memory loss and may be disoriented.

Lakisha Cooper is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black floral pants with black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lakisha Cooper is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch