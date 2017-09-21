WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Police Arrest Suspect Following Barricade Situation In Edgewater

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County police make an arrest following a barricade situation in Edgewater Thursday morning.

Police say they were responding to the 700 block of Central Avenue in Edgewater to look for a person of interest in a shooting that occurred earlier in Annapolis City. The person of interest refused to come out of the home, and as a precaution, officers set up a perimeter to contain him. No one else was inside the residence at the time.

The suspect left the house at around 5:30 in the morning and taken into custody without incident.

Annapolis Police Department are now investigating.

