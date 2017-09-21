WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Police Search For Burglary Suspect; Had Key To Walgreen’s

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Walgreen’s on September 10.

Detectives say the burglar was captured on surveillance video at the pharmacy, which is located in the unit block of Howard Street.

Investigators say the suspect had a key to get into the Walgreen’s and was familiar with the layout of the store.

The suspect stole prescription drugs and then fled north on Howard Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.

