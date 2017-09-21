More Maryland Crews Head South In Wake Of Hurricane Maria

Hyattsville, Md. (WJZ)– More crews from Maryland are heading south to help in the wake of Maria and the other deadly hurricanes this season.

Maryland Task Force One is being deployed for the third time this season. They departed from Montgomery County on Wednesday to Dover Air Force Base to wait for orders from FEMA.

Some just got back from saving lives in Texas and Florida and are being called to do it yet again.

Streets turned to rivers, debris scattered, millions left without power. This has become the new normal for the Caribbean as the destruction comes from Maria just weeks after Irma.

“The concern about electricity and the water, alligators, snakes,” said Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. “Everybody has the right to be saved.”

With three record hurricanes already and weeks still to go in the season, the task force knows their work is likely far from over.

Directors from the emergency operation center in Montgomery County have been deployed to Florida over the past couple of weeks.

Task Force One will be deployed for 14 days, possibly even longer.

