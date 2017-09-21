Incentives Offered To New Corrections Officers In Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is offering new correctional officers $5,000 to join the department.
Secretary Stephen T. Moyer will announce the incentives program on Thursday in the Jail Industries building.
Recruits will receive $2,000 for completing officer training academy, and an additional $3,000 after completing a one-year probationary period.
The department already offers $500 to officers who refer successful candidates.
Officials hope the incentives will help ease understaffing woes.
