Michael Phelps’ Son Boomer Steals Thunder In Huggies Little Swimmers Commercial

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Michael Phelps’ son Boomer just released a new commercial modeling Huggies Little Swimmers disposable swim pants.
Boomer is shown wearing the diapers designed for babies to sport when swimming at the pool or the beach.
“Boom” is also seen wearing a shirt that reads “#TrainingFor2032,” which is the year Micahel’s son can compete in the summer Olympics.
Is this commercial foreshadowing another Phelps gold-medal run? Only time will tell.
