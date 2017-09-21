WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Police Release Video Of Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Elderly Man

Filed Under: assault, Baltimore, Eastern Avenue, Elderly Man, Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have released surveillance video of three males suspected of assaulting and robbing a 69-year-old man.

Detectives say around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, the elderly man was on the the bus stop in the 3200 block of Eastern Avenue when three boys wearing all black assaulted and robbed him of his money.

The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the three robbery suspects is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341 or the Southeastern District, at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch