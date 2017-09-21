Police Release Video Of Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Elderly Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have released surveillance video of three males suspected of assaulting and robbing a 69-year-old man.
Detectives say around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, the elderly man was on the the bus stop in the 3200 block of Eastern Avenue when three boys wearing all black assaulted and robbed him of his money.
The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the three robbery suspects is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341 or the Southeastern District, at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook