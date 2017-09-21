WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Police: Wedding DJ Admits Stealing Newlyweds’ Gifted Money

Filed Under: DJ

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — A wedding DJ must stand trial or work out a plea deal on charges he stole at least $600 in gifted money at a Pennsylvania wedding he worked.

State police say 38-year-old Edward McCarty told them he was having financial problems when he stole the envelopes from Jeremy and Ashley Karasek’s July 29 wedding in Yukon. Ashley Karasek tells KDKA-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2wHTMJD ) that McCarty did a good job as a DJ, but rushed off after stealing all but 12 cards the couple received from 150 guests.

Karasek believes the couple lost about $5,000, but police say McCarty estimates it was about $600.

McCarty waived a preliminary hearing on theft charges Wednesday. Neither he nor his attorney commented afterward.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch