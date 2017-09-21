Ravens Fans Excited As They Head To London For Sunday’s Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of fans are traveling to London to see the Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Local fans that are part of the Raven fan road trip are pumped to paint London purple, and to see the Ravens in action on this historic trip.

These die hard Ravens fans are following their team to London for the trip of a lifetime.

“Ravens fans are loyal, Baltimore fans are loyal, always have been,” said Bonnie Martz, who is traveling to London.

The excitement is building as they board a charter bus in Baltimore, where they are just a drive away from their flight out of Philadelphia to London.

“We’ll have a sea of purple there,” said trip organizer Lisa Kahl.

This is just a portion of the ‘Bmore invades London’ group. There are more than 750 dedicated fans who are thrilled to be a part of this purple road trip.

“The enjoyment of being in another country in a long time, watching the Ravens win, and bar hopping, of course,” said Timothy Ellison, who is traveling to London.

“I think it will be great to see everybody together,” Martz said.

This is a memorable travel experience to take in some sights.

“[The] London Bridge, London cruise, a day trip to Paris, there’s also a play at the Queen’s Theatre, a lot of different options for people,” Kahl said.

And cheer on their birds.

“And the enjoyment of being with some Ravens fans having a good time and showing what Baltimore is all about in another country,” Ellison said.

Passionate fans, who are going the distance to fly with the Ravens flock.

Another portion of the ‘Bmore invades London’ group will be arriving to fly out later Thursday night.

One of the organizers telling WJZ they are also all staying in the same hotel, so you can only imagine what that tailgate party will look like in London.

