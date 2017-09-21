Vehicle Collides With MTA Bus In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have responded to a crash involving a MTA bus and a vehicle Thursday afternoon in downtown Baltimore.
The incident occurred in the westbound lane on Fayette Street between Calvert Street and St. Paul Street around 6 p.m.
Captain Jeff Long reports that the driver of the vehicle was removed and taken to an area hospital.
There are no reports of anyone on the bus being injured.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
