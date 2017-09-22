Decomposed Body Found Along Md. Highway By Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say a decomposed body was found along the side of an Anne Arundel County highway.
A trooper made the discovery along the embankment of Route 10 under I-695.
Transportation officials say that the portion of Rt. 10 could be closed until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Officers have not identified the body and the cause of death is not yet known.
The remains are being sent to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the death investigation.
