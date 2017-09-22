WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Decomposed Body Found Along Md. Highway By Police

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say a decomposed body was found along the side of an Anne Arundel County highway.

A trooper made the discovery along the embankment of Route 10 under I-695.

Transportation officials say that the portion of Rt. 10 could be closed until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers have not identified the body and the cause of death is not yet known.

The remains are being sent to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the death investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch