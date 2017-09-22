WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Dump Truck Runs Over Worker Inside Of Portable Toilet

Filed Under: Accident, Portable Toilet

KENNER, La. (AP) — Authorities say a construction crew member who was using a portable toilet was accidentally rolled over by a dump truck driver while working at an expansion project at the New Orleans airport.

News outlets report the 28-year-old man was rolled over at the Louis Armstrong International Airport’s Kenner construction site Thursday morning. It was the victim’s second day of work.

Kenner police spokesman Lt. Brian McGregor says the man suffered a collapsed right lung, multiple pelvic fractures, and some possible internal bleeding. Police don’t currently believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Police haven’t issued any citations in the incident because it occurred on private property.

