Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested On Assault Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore boxing star Gervonta Davis is facing assault charges.
According to online records, a warrant was issued for the 22-year-old’s arrest following an incident on August 1. Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports the warrant for Davis’ arrest was not served until this week.
The court records show a man pressed charges with a District Court commissioner against Davis on Aug. 3. He is charged with first and second-degree assault.
Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday. He posted bond for $100,000 and was released.
A preliminary hearing is set for October 19.
