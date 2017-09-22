WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested On Assault Charges

Filed Under: Gervonta Davis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore boxing star Gervonta Davis is facing assault charges.

According to online records, a warrant was issued for the 22-year-old’s arrest following an incident on August 1. Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports the warrant for Davis’ arrest was not served until this week.

The court records show a man pressed charges with a District Court commissioner against Davis on Aug. 3.  He is charged with first and second-degree assault.

Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday. He posted bond for $100,000 and was released.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 19.

