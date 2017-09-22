2nd Baseman Jonathan Schoop Named Most Valuable Oriole For 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Second baseman Jonathan Schoop was named the 2017 Most Valuable Oriole Friday.
The recipient of the Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award is selected by members of the local media who cover the team on a regular basis.
Schoop has 33 doubles, 32 home runs, 88 runs scored, and 105 RBI on the season and has set career-highs in hits, home runs, runs, and RBI. Schoop ranks seventh in Major League Baseball in RBI and second in the American League.
Schoop was selected to the 2017 All-Star Game, his first career All-Star selection.
The Most Valuable Oriole Award is named in honor of the late Lou Hatter, a former sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun who covered the Orioles for 27 years.
Schoop will be honored by the team Sunday for the O’s final regular season game.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook