Maryland Lobbyist Pleads Guilty To Bribery In Liquor Probe

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland lobbyist has pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge.
The U.S. attorney’s office said Friday that Matthew Gorman pleaded guilty to paying then-Prince George’s County Councilman William Campos $2,000 in 2013 for writing a letter to the Prince George’s County liquor board recommending that a business receive a liquor license. In 2015, federal officials say Gorman paid Campos a bribe for making a call to the board for the business.
Gorman faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Campos, a former state delegate, pleaded guilty in January to accepting $40,000 to $50,000 from people for official actions while he was on the county council.
Eight people have been charged in the probe, including former Del. Michael Vaughn of Prince George’s County.
