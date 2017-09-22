WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Crews Investigating Suspicious Package In Social Security Administration Mail Room

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County crews are investigating a suspicious package in the Woodlawn Social Security Administration building’s mail room.

Three buildings have been evacuated as a precaution but no injuries have been reported, though one employee was evaluated.

The initial call came in around 10 a.m., according to Baltimore County Fire and Rescue.

Investigators are not sure what the package is but are taking precautions.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch