Crews Investigating Suspicious Package In Social Security Administration Mail Room

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County crews are investigating a suspicious package in the Woodlawn Social Security Administration building’s mail room.
Three buildings have been evacuated as a precaution but no injuries have been reported, though one employee was evaluated.
The initial call came in around 10 a.m., according to Baltimore County Fire and Rescue.
Investigators are not sure what the package is but are taking precautions.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
