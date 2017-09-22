President Trump’s Travel Ban Due To Expire Sunday, Replacement In Works

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In 48 hours, President Trump’s travel ban will be wiped off the books.

The president is reportedly working on a replacement.

It’s a “hurry up and wait” situation — and an anxious one for Marylanders with ties to the restricted countries. And what comes next is anyone’s guess.

Back in January, chaos erupted across the country, after an order from the White House slammed the door on travelers from mostly Muslim countries.

The airport shake-up could begin again with the president expected to roll out a new travel ban.

The existing ban on six countries is set to expire Sunday.

But what will replace it has to come from the president’s desk.

Until he makes a decision, countries will not be notified as to how new restrictions could impact travelers. But, the Trump Administration wants to avoid the confusion that came when the first travel ban snapped into place.

So this time, potentially affected countries were alerted in advance so that they could update security standards.

While nations either scramble to respond or refuse to comply, Marylanders with ties to countries currently affected and those expected to fall under a new ban wait and worry.

“Right now, at this point, the information we have is still pretty vague,” says Zainab Chaudry, with CAIR.

“It’s really created a lot of consternation, a lot of anxiety, and I think a lot of people are just really concerned about what this is going to mean for them and their families.

On Friday, President Trump spent more than an hour speaking at a rally in Alabama with no mention of the travel ban.

People already in transit or holding visas will not be blocked from entering the U.S., but those applying for new visas will be impacted.

