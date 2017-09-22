WEATHER BLOG: Fine Weekend Ahead

T.G.I.F.
Hi Everyone!
Looks like a fine weekend coming up. Sunny, HOT, and humid. The normal daytime high is 76°. The forecast high Sat/Sun, and even Monday is 90°! There is no rain in the forecast the next 5 day. We will throw in clouds starting Tuesday. And Wednesday will be overcast. But that appears to be the only bump on the road.
Jose is 150 miles SE of Nantucket, and moving, slowly, away. Maria is still a LARGE issue, but not for us. Current modeling shows her well out to sea as we move into next week.
And there you have it. How, weather, life will square away the next many days..
Fall beings at 4:02 this afternoon. Soon enough you will, occasionally, feel that crispness of the new season, but not yet! Enjoy!
MB!