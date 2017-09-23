WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage tomorrow at 8 a.m. | Ravens Have First Practice In London | Expert Picks

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Expected To Cause Dangerous Surf, Rip Currents Along US Coast

Police Need Help Identifying Calvert Street Burglary Suspect

Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they need help in identifying a man who broke into a mid-town convenience store and took off with cash from the register.

Police say on August 31, a suspect broke into the Express Stop convenience store on North Calvert and Chase Streets at 1101 N. Calvert St.

The suspect broke a window to get inside the store, police say.

The suspect is seen on video climbing over the counter, grabbing the register, and slamming it on the ground to break it open and made away with the cash.

He left again through the window, and according to police, was seen running northbound on Calvert Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch