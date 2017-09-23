Police Need Help Identifying Calvert Street Burglary Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they need help in identifying a man who broke into a mid-town convenience store and took off with cash from the register.
Police say on August 31, a suspect broke into the Express Stop convenience store on North Calvert and Chase Streets at 1101 N. Calvert St.
The suspect broke a window to get inside the store, police say.
The suspect is seen on video climbing over the counter, grabbing the register, and slamming it on the ground to break it open and made away with the cash.
He left again through the window, and according to police, was seen running northbound on Calvert Street.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
