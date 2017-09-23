Charm City Fly-In Takes Off This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With the growing popularity of drones, more and more people are being exposed to what is called radio controlled aircraft.

A large group is gathering in Baltimore this weekend for the Charm City Fly-In to enjoy small planes on a big scale, the largest celebration of radio-controlled flying in Maryland.

Dozens of amateur hobbyists will spend two days flying their planes, helicopters and drones from a 200 foot runway at the Southwest Area Park in Lansdowne off Georgia Drive.

“I’ve crashed a few,” said R/C helicopter owner Mike Depaulo.

“When I’m flying the plane, I’m in there, that’s what I see,” R/C owner Tim Stem said.

Around $1,000 will get you in the air, but for a good deal more, around $6,000 will get you a jet.

The show starts on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

There’s no charge to attend the open house.

