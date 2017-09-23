WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Charm City Fly-In Takes Off This Weekend

By Mike Schuh
Filed Under: Baltimore, Charm City Fly In, drones, Flying, Helicopters, Lansdowne, radio controlled aircraft

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– With the growing popularity of drones, more and more people are being exposed to what is called radio controlled aircraft.

A large group is gathering in Baltimore this weekend for the Charm City Fly-In to enjoy small planes on a big scale, the largest celebration of radio-controlled flying in Maryland.

Dozens of amateur hobbyists will spend two days flying their planes, helicopters and drones from a 200 foot runway at the Southwest Area Park in Lansdowne off Georgia Drive.

“I’ve crashed a few,” said R/C helicopter owner Mike Depaulo.

“When I’m flying the plane, I’m in there, that’s what I see,” R/C owner Tim Stem said.

Around $1,000 will get you in the air, but for a good deal more, around $6,000 will get you a jet.

The show starts on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

There’s no charge to attend the open house.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Mike Schuh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch