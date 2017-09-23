Ravens Fans & Players Prep In London For Big Game On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football history is being made for the Ravens this weekend in London with their first trans-Atlantic trip.

It is the eve of the Ravens’ first-ever game in London, England. The players are resting, while the fans are getting revved up.

“We’re going to paint London purple,” says one fan.

Baltimore Ravens fans can be seen everywhere in London’s Trafalgar Square.

While purple is the color of royalty and all due respect to the British monarchy, this purple is here to party.

On the streets of London, Ravens purple is on parade — it keeps coming and coming and coming. The NFL has played games in London every year for a decade, but no team has taken over this town like Raven fans.

“A trip of a lifetime, had to do it. I knew that we would represent,” says Lloyd Jones and Frederica Newman, from Baltimore.

“The fans have been incredible. Hooking up with other people from our area and across the country even. They’ve have come to town and it’s been a really great time,” says another fan visiting from Baltimore.

From pints to the playing field, it is a cultural exchange for the players too.

Justin Tucker and Sam Koch work with local rugby players on the finer points of footwork.

Practice is over for the team, but the party continues for fans up to kickoff on Sunday morning.

