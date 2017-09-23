WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m.

Maryland Rep. Delaney Campaigning In South Carolina, Iowa

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. John Delaney is campaigning in South Carolina and Iowa this weekend.

Delaney, who announced he is running for president in July, is scheduled to deliver remarks to the Horry County Democratic Party Shore Dinner in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday night.

He will be in Audubon, Iowa, on Sunday for the Audubon County Democratic Party annual fundraiser.

On Monday, he’ll be meeting and greeting with Democrats in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He started campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire last month.

The third-term congressman announced in July he would be running for the Democratic nomination for president, instead of for governor of Maryland or re-election to his House seat in 2018.

