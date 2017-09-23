Maryland Soundly Defeated by Central Florida 38-10

The Maryland football program looked to improve on the fast start on the 2017 season against a Central Florida team at home.

Any hopes of that happening were dashed on the Terrapins second drive of the afternoon as starting quarterback Kasim Hill was injured on a third-down play and had to be helped off the field by the teams training staff.

As a result, Central Florida’s defense was able to stop Maryland’s in its tracks, holding the Terrapins to just 197 yards of total offense on the day as the Knights defeated Maryland 38-10.

Maryland came into the game averaging 57 points a game and had just 50 points in back to back games for the first time in program history.

The Terrapins were held to just 42 yards on 37 carries, an average of just 1.1 yards per carry while Central Florida averaged over six yards per rush and gained 250 yards on the ground.

Maryland falls to 2-1 on the season and will open Big Ten play on the road next Saturday against Minnesota.

