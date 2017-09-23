WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m. | Ravens Have First Practice In London | Expert Picks

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Expected To Cause Dangerous Surf, Rip Currents Along US Coast

NJ Man Last Seen In Maryland Missing Over A Month, Reward Being Offered

Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reward is now being offered, as police continue their search for a man from New Jersey last seen in Howard County in early August.

RELATED: Police Searching For Missing New Jersey Man Who Visited Maryland

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered to anyone who has information that would help locate 28-year-old David Gipson Smith, who was last seen in the Woodbine area on August 6.

Smith’s family has been posting on social media pleading for his whereabouts as he has not yet been located despite efforts from police and volunteers.

Investigators say Smith’s family contacted police on August 12 after he had not returned home nor reported to work after visiting a friend in Maryland on August 5.

They say Smith has not been seen since August 6 where he was dropped off in the area of the 2000 block of Woodbine Road.

The family told police that it was unusual for Smith to be out of contact for an extended period of time and that they were concerned for his welfare.

Smith is described as a white male, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, weighing 230 pounds.

davidsmithmissing1 NJ Man Last Seen In Maryland Missing Over A Month, Reward Being Offered

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch