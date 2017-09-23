NJ Man Last Seen In Maryland Missing Over A Month, Reward Being Offered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reward is now being offered, as police continue their search for a man from New Jersey last seen in Howard County in early August.

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered to anyone who has information that would help locate 28-year-old David Gipson Smith, who was last seen in the Woodbine area on August 6.

Smith’s family has been posting on social media pleading for his whereabouts as he has not yet been located despite efforts from police and volunteers.

Investigators say Smith’s family contacted police on August 12 after he had not returned home nor reported to work after visiting a friend in Maryland on August 5.

They say Smith has not been seen since August 6 where he was dropped off in the area of the 2000 block of Woodbine Road.

The family told police that it was unusual for Smith to be out of contact for an extended period of time and that they were concerned for his welfare.

Smith is described as a white male, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, weighing 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

