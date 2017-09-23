Skeletal Remains Found Along I-695 In Anne Arundel Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A criminal investigation is underway after a motorist found human remains on the inner loop of 695 at Rt. 10 south Friday afternoon.
Polie say at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a motorist stopped on the shoulder when he spotted the remains down the embankment and called 911.
Maryland State Police troopers were called and found what were human skeletal remains on the ground. MSP Homicide Unit investigators and Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to the scene.
Police are investigating the incident as a potential homicide and are still working to determine a cause and manner of death.
The gender, race, age and identity of the individual have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about this death is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.
