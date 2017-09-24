Thousands Participate In 11th Annual Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the largest cancer detected in men. Every year, more than 20,000 men die from Prostate Cancer.

On Sunday morning, thousands of runners hit the pavement trying to find a cure.

With every step, and every lap inside Johnny Unitas Stadium, thousands of runners hit the pavement to raise money for the cause.

“It’s the largest cancer in men,” says Dr. Ben Lowentritt with Chesapeake Urology.

Founded in Baltimore, the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is the largest men’s health event in the country.

Now in its eleventh year, races are held in 40 cities across the country. Every year, more than 200,000 men are diagnosed with the disease.

NBA Hall of Famer, Earl “the pearl” Monroe is one of them and has been receiving treatment since last year.

“Early detection is very important and to really eradicate this disease you have to have money,” says Monroe.

Money from the event will be used for research for a cure, and better treatments.

“It’s a disease that can be very curable,” says Dr. Lowentritt.

In addition to the race, there was also plenty of activities for the family, including face painting for the kids.

WJZ President and General Manager Jay Newman, who is retiring after 19 years with WJZ received was recognized for his longtime support of the event.

“For Jay, we have a special award, and it’s Jay Newman, a special friend of Chesapeake Urology and the Zero Prostate Cancer Challenge,” says Dr. Sanford Siegel.

Over the past decade, the event has raised more than $3 million dollars here in Baltimore for research, education, and screenings.

